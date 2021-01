It’s staying wet in Menlo Park thanks to a series of rain storms

What started as a tiny dribble on Monday, Jan 25 – 0.01″, continued yesterday – 0.44″ – and stood at 0.49″ as of 4:00 pm today, Wednesday, Jan. 27. That’s a season-to-date of 2.37″, according to Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge.

Don’t put down your umbrellas yet; more rain is forecast through Friday.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most