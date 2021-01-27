Stanford Blood Center bloodmobile will be in Menlo Park on January 29

Stanford Blood Center will host a community blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29th at Suburban Park in Menlo Park. The bloodmobile will be parked at 207 Oakhurst Place.

Please note that walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/park129 or by calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

“The need for blood is constant. Even during a pandemic. Stanford Blood Center needs to collect 200 units of blood products per day to support local patients at our partner hospitals. In order to help meet patients’ increasing need for blood at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives,“ said Phillip Martin, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the local community to please consider donating at the Suburban Park blood drive. All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of up to three patients with a single donation.”