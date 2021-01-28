Creeks are flowing and branches are down thanks to latest rain storm

The rain continued through mid-morning today in Menlo Park with Mike Laine reporting another 1.50″ for a year to date of 5.65″ around 11:00 am. (Note: The digital rain gauge that Dennis has been reporting from seems to be under-recording even though its outside gauge is not being obstructed – ah, modern technology.)

Walk anywhere in town today and there were lots of tree branches on the ground. One big one came down near the Menlo Park translation.

And local creeks were flowing mightily as spotted by InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most near Alma on the border of Menlo Park and Palo Alto.

Train station photo by Bruce Deal (c) 2021