Menlo Park City Council goal setting meeting to be held on January 30



The Menlo Park City Council will hold its annual goal setting meeting this Saturday, Jan. 30 from from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

* Agenda with participation instructions

* Staff report: Provide direction to City staff on City Council 2021 priorities and work plan

* Schedule

– 10:00 am: Welcome and introductions

– 10:15 am: Staff presentation

– 10:25 am: Public comment on 2021 goals

– 12:00 pm: Lunch break

– 12:30 pm: City Council consensus on 2021 priorities and work plan projects

– 2:30 pm: Break

– 2:45 pm: Summary of City Council consensus

– 3:00 pm: Conclusion

The public is encouraged to share ideas on 2021 priorities and work plan for the City of Menlo Park.

– Send written comments to CCIN. Emails to CCIN are sent to all councilmembers and senior staff and are published for the public to view.

– Written comments can also be submitted using the online form until 9:00 am on Saturday.

– Members of the public can address the City Council at the meeting during public comment. Each public comment will be limited to two minutes unless another individual also in attendance donates their two minutes to another speaker (limit of one time donation for a maximum of four minutes per public speaker).