San Mateo County updates residents about COVID-19 vaccines

Local Vaccination Data Dashboards Available

San Mateo County Health provides publicly available dashboards on the number of individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccination as age and demographic data on recipients.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, a total of 53,493 individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County. Of those, 10,870 have completed the two-shot vaccination series.

“We appreciate the tremendous public interest in understanding how we are doing in this critical work to achieve the fastest, safe reach possible for those eligible to be vaccinated,” said Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health.

“Through the work of healthcare provider partners across the county, we have made great progress in reaching healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities,” she said.

Vaccination data, COVID-19 case counts, health officer orders and updates and other information is available at the site.

When Are You Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccination? Get Notified

Sign up here to receive vaccine-related updates, including notification from San Mateo County Health when you are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Frequently Asked Questions

The County has developed answers to frequently asked questions about eligibility, availability, safety and other facts about COVID-19.

The FAQs are available here.

County Health Signing Up Volunteers for Future Needs

Persons interested in volunteering as a medical professional for vaccination-related activities in the County can get more information on this opportunity here.

Health care provider volunteers can register at this site, identify their skills and upload relevant certificates and licenses for verification.

Once verified, potential volunteers will be contacted via email from SMC_HealthVolunteers@smcgov.org. Your patience is requested – volunteers will be contacted needs arise.