Fitness guru Harvey Shields shifts focus to COVID-19 recovery

Menlo Park resident Harvey Shields has long been a go-to guy for local residents wanting to maximize their balance of energy (spirit/mind/body) and for local athletes rehabbing injuries. While continuing with those services, he’s putting new emphasis on helping people who are suffering from the symptoms COVID-19.

“I focus on the individual, so that they can listen to their body and heal themselves from within,” he says. “That’s what improves their immune system.”

Harvey hears people complain about chest congestion and tightness, shortness of breath, cough, body aches, brain fog, and anxiety, noting that some of these symptoms had been going on for several weeks and months.

Working entirely remotely at this time, Harvey helps people recovering from COVID-19 by teaching deep breathing exercise that increase oxygen intake.

“Many people are shallow breathers not deep breathers,” he says. “By showing someone how to breathe more deeply, it gives them hope, that they can eventually do this themselves.

“This is a passion for me. The greatest success in the world is being in a position to help others.”

Find out more about Harvey’s approach in this video or contact him at healing4covid@gmail.com.

Photo by Laura Hamiliton (c) 2021