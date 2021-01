Spotted: Salade Niçoise at Left Bank’s outdoor patio

A gloomy morning yielded to sunny skies, and it seems all of Menlo decided to take a stroll downtown, often accompanied by their pooch.

We scored a socially distanced corner table at Left Bank and enjoyed the bistro’s terrific Salade Niçoise.

Most of the restaurants downtown have re-opened for outdoor dining, which was reinstated earlier this week. But then the rain came, so many stayed close until the weather cooperated.