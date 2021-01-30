STEAM Class: Animal Habitats and Adaptations set for February 4

For Grades K-5, pay a virtual visit to the Sacramento Zoo, where educators will teach us about animals and their habitats on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

All animals have a home, each unique in their own way. Learn about these habitats, and how animals have adapted to live and thrive in habitats all around the world.Our educator from the Sacramento Zoo will introduce us to a few “animal ambassadors,” and also bring us along on an exhibit visit!

Before- and after-event activities for students have been supplied by the Sacramento Zoo Education Department.

Download the Habitats info sheet

Download the Adaptations worksheet

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.