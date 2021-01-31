Local residents help small farmers by hosting organic produce drop off site

Menlo Park residents Lindsey Hutchinson and Mark Tuschman are volunteering to help local small farmers bring fresh organic produce to the community. They are the Menlo Park site hosts for the nonprofit Tera Farm, offering their driveways as a drop-off site for farmers each Saturday.

Tera Farm’s unique volunteer-run, non-profit model means that 100% of your shopping dollars go to the farmers. No money is spent on marketing strategies, store displays, wholesaler storage, transportation etc.

Customers can enjoy the incredibly fresh produce directly from local farms located just a couple of hours away, and benefit from the flexibility behind the service. There are no fixed produce boxes, so customers pick exactly what they want from the list of produce available each week. And there is no subscription; customers can order when they need produce.

Tera Farm was started in March 2020 by a Los Altos school teacher and her friends to help a local farmer who was impacted by the shutdowns at the start of the pandemic. From a simple text message group, the service grew quickly into a full online store driven by demand from neighbors and friends who spread the word about the freshness of the produce.

Photographer Mark Tuschman was drawn to the Tera Farm model from his own personal experience helping a strawberry farmer last year. Besides supporting a wider group of local farmers, he enjoys the ease with which he can order on Tera Farm and access a wide variety of fresh organic produce without visiting stores or markets.

Lindsey found Tera Farm in her continued search for local fresh organic produce. “Supporting the local farms and bringing nutrient dense foods to our community is a win-win in my book,” says Lindsey, whose passion is teaching people about the role of local food in their wellness, as part of her nutrition consultancy practice.

Mark and Lindsey are happy to see their friends and neighbours order through Tera Farm and hope that others in the Menlo Park community will also support this service. Learn more about Tera Farm, and join the mailing list.

Photo by Jana Tuschman (c) 2021