Emergence is the theme of current exhibit at The Main Gallery

Emails Monica Waldman: In February, “The Main Gallery marks our fourth month in our new home in downtown Menlo Park. We’ve enjoyed getting to know our new neighbors as they stop by.

“Gallery members observe the emerging from the short days of winter towards the rebirth that spring promises with our latest group show, Emergence, running through February 21st.

“Works celebrate the evolution of our ideas, explorations and dreams. We invite you to the experience of Emergence as elucidated so well by Marcel Proust, ‘”Only through art can we emerge from ourselves and know what another person sees.'”

“Our next show, Elemental, opens on February 24th and runs through April 4th. Feel free to come in and say “Hi!” the next time you are downtown. We are open Wednesday—Sunday 11:00 am—5:00 pm and by appointment.

Top: Moulton Barn by Fred Aron; above right, Young Entrepreneur by Edna Acri