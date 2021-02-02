A new month brings rain to Menlo Park

February arrived and with it some rain, more a series of sprinkles compared to the downpour that ended January. Reports InMenlo rainfall watcher Dennis Nugent: “My digital gauge recorded 0.01 for Feb. 1st and another 0.15″ as of 10:00 am on Feb. 2.” Those figures appear to align with his back up, old-fashioned rain gauge newly placed in the vegetable garden. Late morning shower brought it to 0.2″. Year to date is 6.23″.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018