Non-emergency Menlo Park police phone lines scheduled for maintenance

On Tuesdays, February 2, and February 9, 2021, between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m., the Menlo Park Police Department’s non-emergency business lines, including 650-330-6300, will undergo system maintenance and may be unavailable.

Callers may receive an error message or busy signal and should instead call 650-325-4424 for non-emergency calls. 9-1-1 calls and texts will not be affected during the outage.