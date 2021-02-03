Here are ways to celebrate Black History Month in Menlo Park

National Black American History Month is celebrated annually in February. This year’s focus is on representation, identity and diversity. The Menlo Park Library has a some virtual events that you can participate in:

MoAD: Early Black family photos

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 3-4 p.m.

Docents from the Museum of the African Diaspora will share photographs of Black families in the United States from the mid-19th century to early 20th century, discussing esthetics, cultural context, and the capacity of photography in forming social representation. Register online.

Virtual Film Screening: Healing from Hate

Friday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

The Menlo Park Library presents its first virtual film screening. Healing From Hate: Battle for the Soul of a Nation follows former hate-group members as they work to heal communities torn apart by racism. Watch the film.

Conversation with Healing from Hate director Peter Hutchinson

Monday, Feb. 22, 6-7 p.m.

Peter Hutchison spent several years working with anti-hate activists Life After Hate, a group of former neo-Nazis and Skinheads now working to de-radicalize (or as they prefer, “re-humanize”) White Nationalists.

The Menlo Park Senior Center will also be celebrating its 21st Black History Month Gospel Fest during the last week of February with virtual events you can participate in. Check the city calendar for updates!