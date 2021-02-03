Human Nature: Planet Earth in Our Time is topic on February 8

In a time when over one million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction, Geoff Blackwell and Ruth Hobday join the Menlo Park Library  to discuss their book, Human Nature: Planet Earth in Our Time, in which 12 renowned photographers address the future of the environment. The program takes place on Monday, Feb. 8 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

Their book is filled with stunning images and stories from today’s most influential nature and conservation photographers. The authors ask: “What really matters now for humanity and the planet? What do we have? What do we stand to lose? And what we must change in order to create a better, brighter future for all species on earth?”

