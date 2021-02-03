Menlo Atherton High School student athletes announce college selections

Today is National Letter of Intent Day for high school student athletes and 14 from Menlo-Atherton High School announced their selections with several more expected make their decisions at a later date.

Co-Athletic Director Paul Snow thanked all the student athletes, noting that it wasn’t easy competing amidst the pandemic. He also thanked the coaches who remained committed to their sports and the many M-A parents and boosters.

Added co-Athletic Director Steven Kryger, noting the list of prestigious colleges and universities the student athletes are heading to : “Congratulations to all of you! We’re proud to have you at M-A and look forward to following your future success.”

Here is a list of the student athletes:

Nate Baxter – baseball at Harvard University (pictured, above)

Claire Beebe – cross country/track at Colby College

Michael Brown – crew at UC San Diego

Troy Franklin – football at the University of Oregon

Kate Hansen – volleyball at Bates College

Filippa Ljunggren – crew at UC Berkeley (pictured above)

Emily McMaster – soccer at Colby College

Michael McMaster – crew at UC San Diego

Mia Parkhurst – soccer at the University of Georgia

Ana Peyton – swimming at Oberlin College

Lexi Quinn – soccer at Brown Universtiy

Emily Spindt – volleyball at UC Irvine

Jayden Stanley – football at UC Davis

Cole Trigg – soccer at Denison University