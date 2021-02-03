Update on COVID-19 vaccines and testing in San Mateo County

The Bay Area continues to receive only a small fraction of the vaccines needed to vaccinate residents aged 65 and older, much less the broader occupation-based groups the state has included in Phase 1B Tier 1, including educators, food and agricultural workers, and emergency services personnel.

Across the Bay Area, weekly dose allocations from the State of California – based on a formula designed to ensure fair distribution statewide – have slowed compared to shipments in December and early January. With the current pace of supply, it will take several weeks to offer a first dose to all older adults who would like to be vaccinated.

“The problem is that the supply is massively inadequate for the demand,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County’s health officer. “We all want to go faster, but until this supply issue is ameliorated, we won’t be able to.”

Limited vaccine supply is resulting in a widespread inability to make new appointments, and in some cases, can lead to cancellations of existing appointments. In addition, administering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine requires a parallel effort to provide a second dose a few weeks after the first. The need for second doses limits the number of people who can be newly vaccinated each week.

For the latest information about vaccine distribution, please visit smchealth.org/covidvaccine.

Testing for COVID-19 is widely available across San Mateo County, including a newly opened dedicated site at the College of San Mateo.

The County of San Mateo offers no-cost testing for everyone who lives or works in San Mateo County – regardless of symptoms.

A drive-through testing site for adults and children now operates Sundays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of San Mateo in a parking lot across from 3401 CSM Drive, San Mateo, 94402.

County-sponsored testing at the College of San Mateo is in partnership with Logistics Health, Inc. (LHI), a subsidiary of OptumServe. Make an appointment.

Those who do not have internet access or require assistance with registration can call the LHI call center at (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.

Note: appointments for children under 13 years old cannot be made online and must be made by calling the LHI call center. The test is no-cost to you but your insurance will be billed if available (please have your insurance information ready).