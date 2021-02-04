Anne Lamott is Kepler’s Literary Foundation guest on March 1

For a special, one-of-a-kind, multi-bookstore presentation and book launch, Kepler’s is proud to present the vividly funny Anne Lamott for Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage. For years, readers have sung the praises of Lamott’s soul-searching and inspiring memoirs—books like Operating Instructions, Small Victories, and Bird by Bird. Now, Lamott offers a pathway to rediscovering hope and stability in a world turned upside down.

In collaboration with Riverhead Books and other independent booksellers including Vroman’s, Bookshop Santa Cruz and Book Passage, Kepler’s Literary Foundation is thrilled to host this uniquely uplifting hour of conversation. Here’s what you need to know about signing up:

All tickets include a hardcover of Dusk, Night, Dawn. A limited number of signed copies are available on a first come, first-served basis. Pre-order early to ensure a signed copy.

This event will sell out! Tickets are non-refundable.

This event will be pre-recorded and live streamed to all ticketholders in a secure webinar at 6:00 pm PST on March 1, 2021.

Ticketholders are invited to pre-submit Q&A questions through Eventbrite when they register.

As bad news piles up—from climate crises to the daily crush of one unprecedented news item after another—how can we cope? Where, Lamott asks, “do we start to get our world and joy and hope and our faith in life itself back…with our sore feet, hearing loss, stiff fingers, poor digestion, stunned minds, broken hearts?”

We begin, Lamott says, by accepting our flaws and embracing our humanity. In a one-hour webinar presentation, the thoughtful, warm, comic, and wise Lamott guides us back to the better angels of our nature.

