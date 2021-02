Local favorite Rebecca DuMaine will be singing at Bistro Vida

Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy let us know that singer Rebecca DuMaine, who has deep roots in the community, will be appearing at the restaurant this Friday, Feb. 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and next week Friday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and then regularly every Friday and Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca DuMaine by Rosaura Studios