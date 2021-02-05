Return of outdoor dining in time for Valentines Day with take out an option

Most local restaurants resumed outdoor dining when the Regional Stay At Home order was lifted on January 25. That’s good news for those who enjoy dining out on Valentines Day.

Here are some of our favorite establishments—listed in alphabetical order— that are offering special Valentines Day menus. Note that additional area restaurants will be serving their regular menu to celebrate the day of hearts.

Bistro Vida

Outdoor patio dining or take out. Three-course Valentine’s Day for $60 per person. Regular menu also available. Singer Rebecca DuMaine will be performing from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Call to reserve/order: (650) 462-1686

Camper

Five course dinner available Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. $125 per person/$75 per person supplement with wine pairing. Dine on outdoor heated patio. Four course to go dinner also available for $99 per person. View menus. Reserve a table.

Flea Street Cafe

Five course dinner offered to go only on Friday, February 12; Saturday, February 13; Sunday, February 14. $150 per person. View menu and order.

Left Bank Brasserie

Outdoor dining and pick up and delivery from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm. Brunch from noon to 3:00 pm. Four-course prix fixe menu at $75 per person from 3:00 pm to closing; add wine pairings for $25.00 per person. All prix fixe items will also be available à la carte. Prix fixe dinner also available for pick up and delivery on Feb. 12 and 13. View menus.

Madera Terrace at Rosewood Sand Hill

Three course dinner at $130 per person on outside patio or to go. View complete menu and reserve.

Oak + Violet at Park James Hotel

Five course dinner at $115 per person available Friday, February 12 thru Sunday, February 14; outdoors on heated patio or take away. View menu. Reservations can be made by calling 650-304-3880 or via OpenTable or DoorDash.

Village Pub (also Selby’s)

Offers three home kits—vegetarian ($75 per person), lobster ($105 per person) and beef wellington ($115 per person). The kits come partially prepared; some will need to be cooked, while others will need to be finished at home. View complete menus/order.

Valentine hearts in Menlo Park front yard spotted by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021