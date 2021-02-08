Francisco Jiménez: The Immigrant Experience, a Personal Story is topic on February 11

February 8, 2021

On Thursday, Feb. 11, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm celebrated author Francisco Jiménez talks about living a migrant’s life and becoming a writer in a program sponsored by the Menlo Park Library. Register online.

The internationally-acclaimed author’s four-book series—The Circuit, Breaking Through, Reaching Out, Taking Hold—has been included in the American Library Association Booklist’s 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.

Dr. Jiménez emigrated with his family from Tlaquepaque, Mexico to California and as a child worked alongside his parents in the fields of California.

