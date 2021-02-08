Spotted: Almost All Khaki playing jazz on Sunday

There’s nothing better than live jazz on a sunny day. Or a cloudy day. Or when it’s raining, foggy, nippy. You get the forecast.

Yesterday morning, I was overjoyed to hear the first live jazz I have heard in a year—well performed. The young musicians of Almost All Khaki honored the Great American songbook playing on the side of Santa Cruz Avenue, now closed to traffic. Dare I say it was The Sunny Side of the Street!

They played Misty, How High the Moon. There was a girl singer! The brass players were not masked, but the rest of the band, not pictured here, were. There was an open instrument case on the ground to toss tips in, which I did, hoping others would join me.

Editor’s note: The band’s Instragram page says they’ll be playing next to Bistro Vida every Sunday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. And here’s more about the band from an InMenlo post last August.

Author Lauren John is on the faculty at Menlo College.