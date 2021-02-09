Spotted: Menlo fire fighters vaccinating people at San Mateo Expo Center

Last week, local firefighters from every Fire agency in San Mateo County, including Brian Berger from Menlo Fire (pictured), assisted the County Public Health and Emergency Medical Services Departments, who conducted the first mass vaccination effort in the county. Over three days, around 6,300 residents, over age 65 were given their first COVID-19 shot at the San Mateo County Expo Center last week.

Each Fire Agency provided at least three trained personnel per day to staff the 20 drive-through lanes located inside the San Mateo Expo Center.

One resident sent an email to the Fire District that read: “Today I was able to receive my first COVID vaccination. It was given by Paul, a Menlo Park Fireman. Thank you! He was wonderful. Professional and caring. I was also impressed by the organization at the San Mateo Fairgrounds.”

Photo courtesy of Menlo Fire