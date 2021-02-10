Cal Water taking applications for its College Scholarship Program

Cal Water has opened the application period for its College Scholarship Program. Applications are being accepted through April 16.

Since the Program launched in 2013, the water company has provided more than $450,000 in scholarships to 145 students. A summary of the program’s accomplishments is shown right.

As in previous years, students who live in one of our service areas. and will be enrolled in full-time undergraduate study in the 2020 – 2021 school year may be eligible for a scholarship ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Atherton, portions of Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside are located in the the Bear Gulch District.

Note: A separate company, Menlo Park Municipal Water provides water to the Sharon Heights neighborhood and areas east of El Camino Real.