Spotted: Signs of spring – in February!
Charles Schmuck snapped these pretty pink blooms in the University Heights neigborhood of Menlo Park. As he points out, signs of spring in February has its plusses—such cheer!—and minuses—climate warming.
clear sky
moderate rain
clear sky
light rain
Charles Schmuck snapped these pretty pink blooms in the University Heights neigborhood of Menlo Park. As he points out, signs of spring in February has its plusses—such cheer!—and minuses—climate warming.
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment