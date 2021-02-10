Spotted: Signs of spring – in February!

by Linda Hubbard on February 10, 2021

Charles Schmuck snapped these pretty pink blooms in the University Heights neigborhood of Menlo Park. As he points out, signs of spring in February has its plusses—such cheer!—and minuses—climate warming.

