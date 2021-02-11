Attention walkers and cyclists – your feedback is needed

The City and County Association of Governments of San Mateo County (C/CAG) is updating its Countywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The Plan presents a new vision, a set of detailed goals and objectives, and strategies for prioritizing walking and bicycling projects in San Mateo County.

C/CAG strives to promote network connectivity, improve access to schools and transit, increase roadway safety and comfort for bicyclists and pedestrians, and provide equitable levels of access to affordable and reliable transportation options. To make sure the updated Plan reflects the needs of community members, your input is needed.

The Draft Plan is currently available for public review via the website or via the project website. There you will be able to download the Plan and find ways to provide feedback.