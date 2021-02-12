Say “Be Mine!” with local wine this Valentine’s Day weekend

What are you doing for Valentine’s weekend? May we suggest some winetasting at the spectacularly view-endowed Fogarty Winery or an intimate tasting at the beautiful covered tasting deck of Mindego Ridge on Alpine Road? Perhaps a romantic meal from one of our local restaurants delivered (or picked up) and accompanied by a well-chosen bottle or two of Santa Cruz Mountain wine? Here are some choices Cupid himself would bless with his arrows.

Love Meritage blends? Kings Mountain Vineyard has an almost vertical of their statuesque and intriguing Bordeaux style blends, featuring the 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008 vintages. Limit two sets per customer. They retail for $240 collectively, on sale for February for just $158. Go ahead and take “the taste test of time,” and which vintage will ring your chimes?

Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards in Saratoga has library vintages of Cabernet Sauvignon: 2014, 2007, and 2000, plus an “Ah-So” opener, the best tool to use with older wines.

Thomas Fogarty Winery beckons you for tastings by reservation or just drop in and drink in the spectacular views. Chardonnay lovers will enjoy the Damiana Chardonnay, own-rooted and intense. The 2017 Nebbiolo and 2016 Lexington Merlot are righteous expressions of love. Featured wines are the 2014 Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot for $275/case (reg $456), 2018 Wirz Riesling for $199/case (reg $336), a case of 2014 Lexington Cabernet for $276 (reg. $390) and a six-pack of 2016 Gewürztraminer for $99, reg $144. Virtual tastings every Friday at 5:00 pm.

Mindego Ridge (pictured above) is open for outdoor tasting on Valentine’s weekend, with a flight of five wines in their beautiful outdoor pavilion on Alpine Road. They are offering 10% off until February 14 on two of their high-scoring single vineyard wines: 2016 Mindego Ridge Vineyard Chardonnay, 94 pts, Jeb Dunnuck and 2016 Mindego Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir, 95 pts, Jeb Dunnuck. Complimentary shipping on two bottle purchases. But seriously, you want to go there!

Is your true love Pinot Noir? Check out the Neely Wine Valentine’s Special which includes one bottle of 2007 Picnic Block Pinot Noirm one bottle of 2017 Hidden Block Pinto Noir, one box of artisan chocolates from Alegio Chocolaté and one Valentine’s card (left blank or they will hand-write your note)Complimentary local delivery is available through Saturday 2/13.One Valentine’s card (can be left blank or they will hand-write your note). All offered at a great price of just $100. Neely Wine Club Member discounts apply.

Woodside Vineyards in Menlo Park is open for tastings this weekend, and every weekend, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Tastings are outside under a tent (pictured above), with social distancing. Lunch is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At Ridge Vineyards, the Pagani Ranch Zinfandel has always been a go-to indulgence for celebrating Valentine’s Day, and the outstanding 2018 vintage from 1890s-era vines in a cool enclave of Sonoma Valley is no exception. Winemaker John Olney’s go-to pairing is indulgent pasta dishes like Spaghetti Puttanesca. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, they’re offering 10% off with shipping included through February 14.

Why not give the gift of a unique wine club? The Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains Club offers several ways to explore the unique terrain of the Santa Cruz Mountains without having to drive to every corner. Choose from three options: the Pinot Noir, Classic or Mountain Bordeaux Collections. Each highlights key aspects of the region and will introduce you to bottlings from both acclaimed producers and under-the-radar brands. The first shipment will be sent in March.

Top photo taken at Kings Mountain Vineyard by Irene Searles in July, 2019; photo of Mindego Ridge courtesy of the winery; Woodside Vineyards outdoor tasting area from InMenlo December 2020