Watch Menlo Middle School’s You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown via livestream February 12-14

Do you miss live theater? Do you miss hearing kids singing in musicals? Well, look no further! The Menlo Middle School cast of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown pulled off a Herculean effort in order to present their joyful musical that opens via free livestream starting today, February 12.

Brand new Middle School Drama and Musical Director, Rob Lewis, has been conducing rehearsals virtually and in-person (picture above), socially distanced, outdoors and in masks with this weekly Covid-tested cast in order to create this fun musical production.

Lewis tells the audience to anticipate a “theatrical ride filled with laughter and heart! The cast and crew have put together such a power-packed display of colorful characters, high-spirited songs and dances, comedic bits and punchlines . . . Laughter, dancing and singing, and heart; what else could you need?”

Of the cast he says, “The students have been absolutely remarkable, and I don’t say that lightly . . . They’ve adapted effortlessly in every way including learning dances over Zoom and then performing in person. They knew there’d be challenges and they’ve risen to meet every single one head on.”

The show opens today via free livestream and through the weekend (weather permitting). Showtimes: Friday, February 12 @ 4:15 pm; Saturday, February 13 @ 2:00 pm; Sunday, February 14 @ 2:00 pm .

Photo by Cindy Muchnick taken during a rehearsal