Yesterday’s rain yields to blue skies today

Rain started falling around 4:00 pm yesterday in Menlo Park and continued until around midnight.

InMenlo rain watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.25″ in his manual gauge bringing the year-to-date to 6.48″ That was confirmed by watcher Mike Laine recorded who recorded just a tad more – 0.28″.

This morning featured blue skies and long shadows along the Big Dish walking/jogging path.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021