Bake double chocolate kiss cookies for Valentines Day

Cookie season has come and gone, but thankfully Valentine’s Day is another wonderful opportunity for my favorite sweet treat to shine. I’m a cookie fanatic, I think that’s been established. And these easy-to-make double chocolate kiss cookies are the perfect way to show some love to any and all in your family pod on Valentine’s Day or otherwise.

These little chocolate kiss cookies, or chocolate Blossoms, as they’re often called, are my latest favorite. They are nothing new or unusual, but they are fantastic. They are a classic cookie, if you will, that’s stood the test of time.

My approach to this year is comfort food and timeless simplicity. Nothing too fancy, but reliable and comforting to ease all our nerves. Chocolate kiss cookies are just that. Hersey kisses (a longtime favorite of my boys) right in the middle, makes this sugar dusted cookie even more special. It’s like two treats in one, according to my younger son.

Effortless in preparation, chocolate kiss cookies can be prepped in advance, frozen and bake off as need, when needed. Since gatherings are still not safe, I’m loving recipes where making and freezing is an option. So when a little touch of comfort is needed, I got your back, just keep the chocolate kisses on hand for emergencies.

Get list of ingredients and directions for baking.