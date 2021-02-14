Chalk Granny brings Valentines Day cheer to Bistro Vida in downtown Menlo Park

Mary Kay Mitchell, who calls herself the Chalk Granny, was busy at work soon after Bistro Vida opened for lunch at 11:00 am today. Her task: Drawing chalk hearts that people could write a message or put their initials in using the box of colorful chalk she had on hand as part of the Valentines Day celebration .

“This is a tribute to Ali [owner of Bistro Vida, pictured with Mary Kay right] who has had such a positive attitude throughout the pandemic,” she said. “He’s brought a lot of creativity to downtown Menlo Park.”

We’d read about Mary Kay in the Almanac News and learned that she’d started chalk drawings in her home driveway as a way to beat pandemic boredom. But word of her whimsical and wonderful drawings has lead to a assignments throughout the Bay Area.

So, if you’re strolling downtown today, we recommend stopping to see Mary Kay’s hearts now filled with Valentines Day love.