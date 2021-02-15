Beekeeper Elizabeth Newell is Peninsula Rose Society guest on February 16

The Peninsula Rose Society invites you to join their monthly Zoom meeting on Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 pm when they welcome Elizabeth Newell as their guest. Elizabeth is a professional beekeeper, bee remover, queen breeder,andbee educator, located in Menlo Park. She is Vice President of the San Mateo Bee Guild. Think you don’t like bees? She will change your mind about these fascinating creatures!

Increase your garden enjoyment and learn more about the beauty of bees! Learn how to help bees with your rose garden and gain insight into the lives of these lovely garden visitors. Gain confidence and familiarity with some of our beautiful local species that you can observe in your own backyard! Solve a mystery that may have puzzled you in your own garden with this fun talk.

Join Zoom Meeting on Feb. 16 at 7:30 pm. Meeting ID: 894 2705 0647. Passcode: 841824. Or dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Top photo courtesy of Pamela McGraw via the Peninsula Rose Society