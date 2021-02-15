Talk about the movie General Magic with the Menlo Park Library on February 18

Library staff love more than just books—we’re movie-lovers, too! Watch a movie on Kanopy—a streaming service that is free with your Menlo Park Library card—and then join us to talk about how much you love (or really don’t love) it!

We gather online to talk movies on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm.

The movie on February 18 is General Magic: The Most Influential Silicon Valley Company No One Has Ever Heard Of

which explores the secretive Silicon Valley start-up spun out of Apple in 1990 to create the “next big thing.”

Featuring legendary members of the original Macintosh team, along with the creators of the iPod, iPhone, Android, and eBay, this is the story of one of history’s most talented tech teams, who after a great failure, went on to change the lives of billions.

Sign up to watch online.