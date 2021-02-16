Online exhibit – Black and White in Black and White – set for February 16-March 31

Discover an optimistic era that set the stage for the Harlem Renaissance through the works of African American photographer John Johnson in Black and White in Black and White. Johnson photographed his family, friends, and neighbors in America’s heartland from 1910 to 1925, crafting powerful portraits of dignity and hope.

Experience:

-Over forty photographs by African American photographer John Johnson

-A ragtime, jazz, and blues playlist with songs written and performed by Black artist

-Interactive elements

-A photography scavenger hunt

-Live virtual events

Black and White in Black and White runs from Feb. 16-March 31, 2021. View the exhibit.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo shows John Johnson with his wife Odessa on their wedding day in 1918.