Updates on COVID-19 response from the County of San Mateo

COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at SFO Airport Feb. 16, 17, 19

San Mateo County is offering a new vaccination opportunity for San Mateo County residents 65 years or older, Feb. 16, 17, and 19 at SFO Airport. Beyond these dates, there will be more opportunities available in the future. Additional options and more vaccine doses are coming every week.

Please visit the San Mateo County Health website for the most up to date vaccine information and sign up for the San Mateo County vaccine notification tool. Eligible people who sign up using the tool will be notified about upcoming vaccination clinics.

This clinic will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to eligible residents. Those who do not meet the criteria for this clinic and register will have their appointments canceled or be turned away upon arrival. Eligibility verification will be done on-site:

• Residents of San Mateo County

• Age 65 and older

• Photo ID with date of birth required

San Francisco Airport (SFO) Long Term Parking Garage

• Tuesday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m.–Noon

Register online and get scheduling support via email or call 650-263-1867, if needed.

County Moves to Expand COVID-19 Vaccinations to Eligible Essential Workers

Beginning February 22, the County of San Mateo will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers who are eligible under the state’s Phase 1B as supply allows.

Following the state’s tier system, the County in partnership with private providers has focused on immunizing health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and seniors since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available in December. As of this week a third of seniors ages 65 and older in San Mateo County have received the first dose of vaccine.

This effort will expand on February 22 to include eligible essential workers such as educators, child care providers, law and enforcement and food and agricultural workers, which includes certain grocery store employees, as limited vaccine supply allows.

Read the announcement.

Applications Open Soon for Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program

The Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program will provide a limited number of grants of up to $10,000 each to qualifying establishments in San Mateo County to cover expenses required to ensure continued operation, including but not limited to:

· Rent

· Payroll

· Facility modifications needed to accommodate on-site indoor and outdoor dining

The application portal will be open February 22 to March 8, 2021. Learn more at www.smcstrong.org.

Board of Supervisors Vote to Join Statewide Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Renters who lost jobs and income due to COVID-19 and who meet additional requirements may be eligible for debt and eviction protections.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to a proposal by the County’s Human Services Agency to opt in to the Statewide Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which will make millions of dollars in state and federal relief available to qualified renters.

Applications for rental relief and further information regarding eligibility, funding amounts, fraud and privacy protections will be available in the coming weeks. The Program will be administered by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), and is in the process of developing the portal, multi-lingual application and call center. The County will assist with outreach, application assistance, and monitor how the state program performs to ensure eligible residents are successful in receiving assistance.

Testing Widely Available in San Mateo County

Testing for COVID-19 is widely available across San Mateo County, including a newly opened dedicated site at the College of San Mateo.

The County of San Mateo offers no-cost testing for everyone who lives or works in the county – regardless of symptoms.

For details and to make an appointment, visit the County’s testing site. Note days and times as well as ages of eligible children vary by location. The site also includes a link to a State of California searchable map of testing locations.