Rotary Club of Menlo Park announces 2021 Community Grants

The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (formerly the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation) is seeking grant proposals from community-based organizations to support projects that address the following areas of need:

• Youth affected by homelessness and/or food insecurity and/or

• Local COVID-19 recovery efforts

Grant awards are typically in the range of $3,000-7,500 per award. Grant applications up to $10,000 will be considered.

The grants are intended to:

• provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that propose specific projects to meet community needs in one or more of the above designated areas;

• deliver these services in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated communities; and

• raise awareness of the ongoing services the Rotary Club of Menlo Park (RCMP) and Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (MRCF) provide to local communities.

Deadline for applications Thursday, March 4, 2021; visit the Foundation’s website.