STEAM class for grades 1-8 focuses on reptiles on February 18

Kids grades 1-8: Learn what it really means to be “cold nlooded” on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Whether a hard-shelled turtle or a snake without legs, reptiles have diverse characteristics that allow them to live in all types of habitats.

Educators from Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding will guide students through an exploration of the many different senses that allow these ancient animals to find food, shelter, and mates.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.