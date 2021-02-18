Healing from Hate will screen virtually beginning February 20

The Menlo Park Library is screening Healing from Hate virtually from February 20-22.

Healing from Hate examines the root causes of hate group activity through the bold work of those battling intolerance on the front lines, including “Life After Hate”, an organization founded by former Skinheads and neo-Nazis, now engaged in transforming attitudes of intolerance, and groundbreaking sociologist Michael Kimmel (author, Angry White Men, Healing From Hate).

Documenting a stunning year of hatred in America, Healing from Hate follows these reformers in their work to de-radicalize White Nationalists, and heal communities torn apart by racism—a deep dig into what’s needed to return meaning, identity and tolerance to a generation of disenfranchised white men.

Follow this link to view the film anytime from Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 pm to Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:00 pm.

Join the library from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, Feb. 22 for a discussion with Healing from Hate director Peter Hutchison.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.