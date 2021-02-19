Menlo Park residents invited to take survey on downtown street closure

As part of COVID-19 response, the Menlo Park City Council adopted an Emergency Resolution to temporarily close portions of Santa Cruz Avenue to allow restaurants, retail and services to operate business in closed street areas consistent with provisions set by Public Health orders.

The Downtown Street Closure and Temporary Outdoor Use Permit Pilot Program, initiated last May, have been reviewed periodically by City Council for usage, aesthetics and safety. Unless modified by Council action, street closures will expire on February 28, 2021 and Temporary Expansion Permits on Labor Day.

City Council will consider action on the Downtown Street Closure at the next Council Meeting, Tuesday, February 23rd which begins at 5:00 pm. Take the survey to provide feedback to the Council.