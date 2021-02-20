Photographer Frances Freyberg visits Filoli to capture early spring blooms

We look forward each year to InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg’s photographs of the first spring blooms at Filoli. Here is a selection from her recent visit.

Here’s some information to know when planning a visit:

Online advanced tickets are required for all visitors, including members

The Estate Trail Closes at 4:30 pm

Filoli closes and clears the property at 5:00 pm

The historic House is closed

The historic House is closed The Café is open from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

One Time Passes cannot be accepted at this time

No drinking fountains are available

Restroom facilities are available onsite

Daily capacity is capped to ensure necessary space for social distancing

Filoli, located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside, is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021