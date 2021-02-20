San Francisquito Creek Project Update Community Meetings set for Feb. 23 and March 2

Reducing the risk of flooding for the communities of Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and East Palo Alto is one of the primary objectives of the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority’s (SFCJPA) Reach 2 or “Upstream” project.

This project includes widening the creek channel in five locations and replacing the Pope-Chaucer bridge.

The SFCJPA invites you to two virtual Project Update Community Meetings, to update community residents and other stakeholders on the status of the project’s planning, design, and schedule:

-Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:00 pm: General project overview and update

-Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 5:00 pm: Project impacts to trees and plans for mitigation.

Please RSVP for either or both of the meetings you would like to attend at RSVP@sfcjpa.org. A link to the virtual meeting (via Zoom) will be sent to each RSVP.

Contact Kevin Murray, Sr. Project Manager, at kmurray@sfcjpa.org or at 650-484-0779 if you have any questions about the project.

InMenlo file photo of San Francisquito Creek from February, 2017