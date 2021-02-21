Kevin Heller wins ALS National Hero Award posthumously

Every year, the ALS Association recognizes a few individuals with its National Hero Award. It is an award given to individuals who have done extraordinary things for ALS—making a difference in the battle against this debilitating disease.

The Golden West Chapter (California/Hawaii) has only had four recipients of this award in their history. Well, this year, they nominated Kevin Heller—and he won!

“Better yet, we won,” emails Lesley Heller. “As Kevin always said, it takes a team. This award isn’t just for Kevin. It is for all of us. So many people came together, joined team GiveEmHeller, to help raise awareness for ALS. Thank you so much for all you did to support Kevin, our family and all you’ve done for the ALS community.

“Next week, the ALS Association will hold its annual conference. This year it is a virtual event. They will have a 15-20 minute presentation of Kevin’s team and his award, featuring a video about Kevin and what he/we did for the ALS community. I can’t think of a more deserving person/team, and I am so proud for all Kevin and you did to help raise awareness and funds for the ALS Association.”

The presentation is on Thursday, February 25th at 1:30 pm. You must register for the event to watch.

Kevin passed away on January 5, 2021.

Photo of Kevin and wife Lesley at fundraising event in September 2020 by Laura Hamilton (c) 2020