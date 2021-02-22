County of San Mateo continues prioritizing 65+ residents as vaccine eligibility tiers expand today

As vaccine access expands today to eligible essential workers—including teachers and law enforcement— the County of San Mateo remains committed to ensuring residents 65 and older receive shots.

Approximately 60 percent of San Mateo County residents in that age demographic have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Building on that momentum, the County remains focused on reaching residents who still need their first dose.

“Those of us eligible for a vaccine should absolutely take the opportunity to help keep themselves, their loved ones and their community safe,” said District Three Supervisor Don Horsley. “And those who are family members, caregivers or neighbors of residents 65 and older have a responsibility to help them register for and travel to vaccine appointments.”

The County and its medical partners this week will support vaccination clinics in Daly City and Half Moon Bay for pre-identified residents who will be contacted to make an appointment. The County is also working with community partners to pilot a field vaccination unit to reach up to 300 agricultural workers at their workplaces.

The Daly City and Half Moon Bay clinics will be able to administer approximately 1,500 doses, dependent on vaccine supply. County Health has been advised by the California Department of Public Health that the weekly delivery has been delayed due to winter storms. Plans for clinics will be adjusted based on vaccine supply.

Achieving the 60 percent vaccination rate for older adults is due in part to large-scale, County-operated vaccination centers at the San Mateo County Event Center and San Francisco International Airport. The County also continues to work closely with private health care providers, community-based organizations and other partners to vaccinate eligible residents. This collaboration has included providing vaccine doses to entities like Kaiser to address supply issues and help them expand capacity to reach older adults and Stanford Redwood City in a partnership to reach South County residents.

Separate from the clinics for 65+, the County will also be hosting vaccination events for teachers and childcare providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers now eligible under the state’s Phase 1B, assuming vaccine supplies arrive.

The County continues to emphasize that all previously eligible residents remain eligible to receive the vaccine, even as eligibility expands. There is no “missing your turn.”