Digital Balance and Well-Being: A Conversation with Silicon Valley Digital Media Experts is topic on Feb. 23

by Contributed Content on February 22, 2021

Jamie Nuñez, Common Sense Media, Jack West, Sequoia High School; Elaine Dessus, Woodside Woodside High School are the speakers on  Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:30 to 6:30 pm at this live webinar.

Register online.

Zoom link.

The well-being of our children has taken on new urgency during COVID-era schooling. Join us for a panel discussion on “Digital Well-Being and Balance” with Silicon Valley digital media experts.

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. This presentation is sponsored by the Digital Well-Being Task Force, SUHSDSequoia Healthcare DistrictPeninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search