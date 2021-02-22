Digital Balance and Well-Being: A Conversation with Silicon Valley Digital Media Experts is topic on Feb. 23

Jamie Nuñez, Common Sense Media, Jack West, Sequoia High School; Elaine Dessus, Woodside Woodside High School are the speakers on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:30 to 6:30 pm at this live webinar.

Register online.

Zoom link.

The well-being of our children has taken on new urgency during COVID-era schooling. Join us for a panel discussion on “Digital Well-Being and Balance” with Silicon Valley digital media experts.

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. This presentation is sponsored by the Digital Well-Being Task Force, SUHSD, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.