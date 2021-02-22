M-A senior Sathvik Nori selected to represent California in U.S. Senate Youth Program

Menlo Atherton High School senior Sathvik Nori is one of two students selected to represent California in the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), sponsored by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Jamal Willis, a senior at Barstow High School, is the other representative.

The USSYP provides an opportunity for selected students to gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government as well as gain a deeper understanding of the interrelationship of the legislative, judicial, and executive branches. The program provides a foundation of knowledge and encouragement for those considering a future in public service on the local, state, or national level.

Two student leaders from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity each receive a $10,000 scholarship and will participate in Washington Week Online, an interactive experience, from March 14–18, 2021.

Sathvik Nori serves as the only high school student and youngest Commissioner on the San Mateo Juvenile Justice Commission. In addition, he is actively engaged in his school and community as a Student Trustee for the school board, President of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Chair of the San Mateo Youth Commission, and Editor-in-Chief of the M-A Chronicle. A nationally ranked debater and Captain of the school Debate Team, he advocates for teen awareness and equity issues for diverse groups to be well-represented in politics.

Sathvik has also received international honors: He was selected as one out of 10 student leaders from over 1,000 candidates to participate in an Iraqi-Youth Exchange Program to expand civic engagement and intercultural communication. He hopes to explore majors in public policy or political science followed by a graduate degree in law to focus on progressive justice reforms.