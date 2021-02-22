Redistricting: A Once in a Decade Opportunity is topic on February 24
On Wednesday, February 24, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, join Pam D. Jones (pictured), redistricting community activist and core member of Menlo Together at a forum about the upcoming redistricting process, which will use the latest Census data to draw the lines that determine who is represented in Congress, state assembly, state senate, city council, county boards of supervisors, school districts, and special districts.
Julia Marks, Staff Attorney on the Voting Rights and Census Team of Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (AAAJ-ALC) will present about the redistricting process and how you can get involved to ensure that the new lines accurately represent your community. Cosponsored by The Grove Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus, Menlo Together and Thrive Alliance
