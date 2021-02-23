Celebrating Heart Health Month: COVID-19 Implications for Heart Health is topic on Feb. 25

February is American Heart Health Month! Join Sequoia Healthcare District (SHD) for a critical Town Hall meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on heart health for children and adults.

A panel of health care professionals will discuss the signs and symptoms of heart disease, the implications of COVID-19 for heart health, and the importance of early screenings to detect heart health issues.

PANELISTS:

– Kim Griffin is the current Board President for Sequoia Healthcare District and a long-time Board member. She is also a Registered Nurse at Children’s Cardiology of The Bay Area.

– Michael Griffin, MD is a Board-certified physician in General Pediatrics, Pediatric Cardiology, and Adult Congenital Heart Disease. Dr. Griffith practices at Children’s Cardiology of The Bay Area.

– Liz Lazar-Johnson is the founder and Executive Director of Via Heart Project. Via Heart Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to the awareness, education, treatment, and prevention of sudden cardiac arrest.

– Erica Lyons is the CPR instructor for Sequoia Healthcare District’s Infant and Adult CPR classes. She has helped hundreds of local parents master Hands-Only CPR.

NOTE: You will be emailed a ZOOM LINK on the day of the event (Thursday, February 25). Look for subject line “ZOOM LINK – Celebrating Heart Health Month”

Parents, community members, non-profit partners, and local officials welcome! Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be provided (via Zoom). Free admission.

This Town Hall Meeting is presented by Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.