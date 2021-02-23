Willow Village is holding a series of virtual meetings beginning February 25

Located at the corner of Willow Road and Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park, Willow Village is being developed by Facebook and Signature Development Group and will replace a six million square foot industrial complex.

It will include 1,729 housing units, 1.25 million square feet of office space, a 193-room hotel, shopping space, including a grocery store, as well as a publicly accessible neighborhood park, elevated park area, dog park and town square.

The community is invited to join one of upcoming virtual meetings via the registration links below. The developers are also hosting personal one on one, small group, community group and homeowner’s association gatherings by video conference to update the community on Willow Village, answer questions and get additional feedback on the plans.

Upcoming Events:

Community update and input meeting: Thurs., Feb. 25, 2021 6:00 pm – Register here

Community update and input meeting: Wed., Mar. 10, 2021 6:00 pm – Register here

Community update and input meeting: Thurs., Apr. 8, 2021 6:00 pm – Register here