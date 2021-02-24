Local beers are featured on Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style on February 25

The theme for February’s virtual beer tasting is “local love.” Let’s get together on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm for some trivia, beer lore and fun. Register online.

The beers:

Trumer Pilsner (Berkeley)

Original Pattern (Oakland) Current Capitulation – sour

Sonoma Springs Bikini Bottom – Belgian blonde ale

Gilman Brewing Frog on Bicycle Juicy IPA

Strike Brewing Triple Play (San Jose) – triple IPA

If you want to taste along, this month’s lineup is available for purchase at the Willows market in Menlo Park. Feel free to pick from the category if you can’t find the specific beer.

As always, feel free to taste along with us, or just join us for some fun and conversation.

Image courtesy of mybeerbuzz.com