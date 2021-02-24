Virtual town hall with Sen. Josh Becker on help for small businesses set for Feb. 26

Many small business owners need help to address immediate financial concerns and to access critical resources for their employees and their business.

Join Senator Josh Becker (SD-13) and Small Business Majority on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 am to learn about state funding programs like the California Rebuilding Fund and to hear updates on federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Learn about other free and low-cost resources available to business owners in Senate District 13.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Register online.