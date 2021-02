Bell Brothers perform virtually at Café Zoë on February 27

Emails Zoë Sharkey: “Saturday night, February 27 at 7:00 pm, the Menlo Park-beloved Bell Brothers will be performing virtually from Café Zoë for the Burkard School Scholarship Fund. We are so thrilled to be a part of this event. Please buy your tickets online and take time to get to know the Burkard School here.”